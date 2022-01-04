Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns In Ruffle Swimsuit and White Ray-Bans, “Lucky Beach”

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer) celebrated the New Year in a one-shoulder ruffle swimsuit. When she shared the gorgeous photos below, she gave a shout out to Bravo exec Andy Cohen: “Like my friend @bravoandy my Jan 1 was a bit hazy (including my pictures) – but I clearly didn’t let that stop me.” Her fans are glad that she didn’t let a little haze stop her. As one replied: “Lucky Beach.”

She wore yellow ruffles for the close-up couple photo below with hubby Freddie Prinze, Jr.

The 44 year old wife and mother of two is also bringing bangs back in the photos… and white Ray Bans!