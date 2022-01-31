Rihanna Turns Up Heat In Scorching New Video, “Fishnet Fantasy” for Valentine’s (V-Day)

One of the new featured videos for Savage X Fenty is a reminder that Valentine’s Day is around the corner — and it’s a perfect example of a marketer at the height of her powers. Riri is keeping it real for her audience while luxuriating in herself. Rihanna writes: “Valentine’s Day is for me….but you can watch.”

Rihanna is an attention grabber, par excellence. She began with her voice, making music history as a singer. But these days her focus is on the business end of things. Moving product.

And grabbing attention to move product in an attention economy is the #1 business asset in the world. Influencer juice has never been more critical, and Rihanna knows how to capture and seduce customers like nobody else in the world.

Still, Rihanna never loses site of what makes her so special. And when an unauthorized fan site posted the video with different music, the first hashtag for the video isn’t #fenty, though that’s in there. Nope, it’s #artist.

That’s a factor that separates Rihanna from some of the other big name celebs selling underthings like shapewear and lingerie. Artist first, Rihanna insists, and marketing is just a part of the art.