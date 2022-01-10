Reese Witherspoon Reveals Secret to Getting Renewed (and Everything Else), “Let’s Talk About Habits”

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have the magic, right? But it’s not all just lucky stardust that fell on these two from above — though, let’s face it, they have some advantages. But still! Lots of people squander their good looks and big talent, never rising to their potential. But not Reese or Jen. Why do some succeed and others fall short?

Well one reason is probably habits, good or bad. And we don’t mean bad habits that scream out (addictions, that sort of thing), but rather the quieter bad habits of not enough sleep or sunlight, that sort of thing. It’s the creation of strong, smallish, regular habits that drive success. At least that the belief Reese is talking up big on her social — and it coincides with the the happy news that The Morning Show is coming back for a Season 3! The news, renewed.

She starts her post with “Let’s talk about habits!” Here’s four Reese Witherspoon habits to start with:

1. Start the day with a big glass of water.

2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light.

3. Spend 30 – 60 mins reading without distraction everyday.

4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!

That’s just some of what you’ll find in James Clear‘s Atomic Habits, which Reese highly recommends. Get 1 percent better each day — that’s the goal. And it has the good grace of sounding manageable!

It’s a book that Amazon reviewer and fellow author Tom Venuto calls a “huge toolkit of actionable, practical, organized strategies to build positive habits.” But, you know, it’s one thing that Tom likes it…but this Reese Witherspoon super shoutout is next level.

If good habits can make you feel like this, everybody’s gonna climb on board…