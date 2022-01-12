‘Price Is Right’ Model Rachel Reynolds Wows In Tiny Bikini Photos, “Gorgeous!”

To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular TV game show The Price as Right, TV host Drew Carey welcomes an entire audience of first responders. A lucky few of the firefighters, EMTs, 911 operators, police officers and others who work on the frontlines will get the chance to “come on down” and compete for prizes. They will also have the good fortune of getting closer to the lovely Price Is Right presenter Rachel Reynolds, who on this episode, unveils a platter of hard cold cash as seen in the photo above.

On national photography day, Rachel shared the string bikini photo above and captioned it: “Rain or shine, you @jorge_alvarez_photographer were always able to create the moment & capture the image.” More than one fan replied: “gorgeous!”

Jorge Alvarez is behind the lens of these bikini pics too!

When not filming The Price Is Right, the former bikini model spends her time with her husband, former MLB baseball player David Dellucci and World Series Champion (Arizona Diamondbacks, 2001).

He currently working as a baseball analyst for Ole Miss and SEC Network. He is a self-proclaimed “obsessed outdoorsman.”

The Price Is Right at Night airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CBS.