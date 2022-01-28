Pete Davidson’s Ex-Roommate Plays NYPD Informant “Bugs” on Blue Bloods

In the Blue Bloods episode ‘Cold Comfort,’ while NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks, his detective son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate a brutal assault on an NYPD detective which leads them to an informant known as Bugs.

Bugs is portrayed by stand-up comedian/actor Derek Gaines. He made his acting debut in the 2013 TV movie What Would Dylan Do? with Kelly Rowland (Dylan). Since then, Derek has played the recurring role of Theodore on Will & Grace, Jaybird on The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan (see clip below).

Derek also played Zoots in the 2020 movie The King of Staten Island with Pete Davidson, his former roommate (in real life). Check out the hulk hands fight video below.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum, PI at 9 pm.