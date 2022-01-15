‘Perfect Pairing’ Real Sweet Dessert Wine Inspired by Hallmark Channel Movie

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie The Perfect Pairing is anonymous food and wine critic Joy Cristina (Nazneen Contractor). While accidentally visiting the family-owned Hollingbrooke vineyard and winery (whose reputation she once tarnished in a scathing review), Joy slips on a patch of ice, hits her head and experiences a bout of amnesia. The handsome owner of the winery, single dad Michael Hollingbrook (Brendan Elliott) helps her recover, and yes, sparks fly between the two.

If you like what you see in the movie, you might be interested in trying The Perfect Pairing’s Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc, a sweet dessert wine inspired by the movie. It’s described as a “late harvest Sauvignon Blanc” which “was produced from nearly frozen grapes (37 degrees brix) at harvest and has a finished residual sugar of 17% by weight.”

The Perfect Pairing premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 15 at 8 pm.