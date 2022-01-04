Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Looks Like “Beautiful Mannequin” In Tiny Crop Top

The late actor Paul Walker is known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious film franchise with Vin Diesel and for being father of supermodel Meadow Walker. (Vin Diesel is Meadow’s godfather.) The gorgeous 23-year-old posed in a tiny, shiny halter crop top — as seen in the photo below — and sent her millions of fans wishes for a happy new year.

When celebrity dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades (and founder of the skincare line Macrene Actives) saw the photo, she replied: “my beautiful mannequin.” Meadow replied with a purple heart.

Dr. Macrene also counts model/actress Brooke Shields as a client.

Dr. Macrene writes: “People have been asking why there are so many models in my life. Much of my day to day hard work as a dermatologist has been to launch the careers of the top models and keep them at the top.”

That’s Meadow below, as the face and star of Givenchy.