Pat Sajak Schools Aussie Chef Curtis Stone on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

On Season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, TV game show hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome three new celebs to the TV game show: chef Curtis Sone, actor Haley Joel Osment and actress Tatyana Ali all play for their favorite charities.

As seen in the sneak peek video below, When Pat introduces the audience to Michelin starred chef Curtis Stone, he gives Curtis the opportunity to mention his two restaurants in Los Angeles– Gwen in Hollywood and Maude in Beverly Hills. Then Pat schools Curtis on the word “restaurateur” which Pat says he loves “because the ‘N’ disappears.” It’s not restauranteur.

When Pat asks Curtis “Did you know that?”, the Aussie chef chuckled and said “I didn’t know that. Now I do.” Pat makes the audience laugh when he announced, “I’ve taught a chef something. I’m leaving. Good night, everyone.”

Considering Curtis’s impressive career: there’s a good chance he did know about the disappearing ‘n’ in the word restaurateur: Keep in mind he made his debut at age 18 at the kitchen of the famous Savoy Hotel in London before becoming head chef at Quo Vadis.

When not on TV or in the kitchen, Curtis spends time with his gorgeous wife, American actress Lindsay Price and their two sons (see sweet family photos above and above).

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.