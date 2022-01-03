‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Holds Breath In Hot Tub, “So Funny and Strange”

Actress Julia Garner is known for her role as Ruth Langmore on the series Ozark with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Prior to the Season 4 premiere, Julia shared the video below. With her cool sunglasses on, at night, sitting in a hot tub, the gorgeous and talented star holds her breath and goes under the water. The 27-year-old captioned it: “Dipping out of 2021 like. Happy New Year.”

One fan replied: “So funny and strange timing to post that right now too.”

Julia shared the photo above, of her wearing a metallic net mini dress by Stella McCartney with the caption: “New Year Eve mood.”

The Season 4 premiere of Ozark, ‘The Beginning of the End,’ will be released on Saturday, January 22, 2022 on Netflix. Watch trailer below.

And review Julia’s career as an actress (The Americans, Dirty John) in the Netflix video below.