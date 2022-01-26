Let’s Make a Deal: Viking Defies Wife, Ditches Harley-Davidson Bike For Mercedes SUV

The epic TV game show Let’s Make a Deal is celebrating its 58th year with serious prizes up for grabs. Some of the amazing prizes include dream trips to Portugal, Croatia and Greece, and high-end luxury cars. Check out the sneak peek video below.

Contestant Mike — who’s dressed as a Viking — has already won a Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth more than $12,000 by playing the Let’s Make a Deal game Beat the Dealer. But then, host Wayne Brady explains to Viking Mike that he could risk losing the bike and keep playing for a brand new Mercedes GLS SUV, which is worth $64,500.

Mike explains that in this scenario, he should keep the bike so that's why he's going for the Mercedes. Wayne Brady's reaction is priceless.

Find out who makes a grab for the other fancy car — the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder — on Let’s Make a Deal Primetime which airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CBS