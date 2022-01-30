Laverne Cox Stuns In Thigh High Skirt, See-Thru Stilettos on Celeb Wheel of Fortune

TV game show hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome three new celebrities to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. NFL star Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams, comedic actress Ari Wentworth and actress Laverne Cox. All three stars will spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million for their charity of choice.

Laverne and Vannas on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE (ABC/Eric McCandless)

For the televised event, Laverne rocks a bright green suit with a thigh-high slit and a pair of see-thru stilettos. She not only looks gorgeous but looks like she’s having fun especially with Vanna, as seen above and below. Note to TV producers: we would tune in for a Laverne and Vanna sitcom.

Laverne is playing for Trans Justice Funding Project.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Supermarket Sweep with host Leslie Jones at 9 pm.