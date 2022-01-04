Lauren Cohan Gets Soft Glam Blowout Bob, “I Want This Hair Cut!”

When celebrity hair stylist Bridget Brager shared the gorgeous photos below of The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan, she added the hashtags #softglam and #blowout. Fans of Bridget and Lauren are going wild over the photos. Fellow hairstylist Sunnie Brook replied: “Love the new haircut!!!!” Lauren is modeling for Dior Beauty, btw.

Popular beauty blogger Kira Nasrat replied: “I want this hair cut! So chic.” Kira aka “CurrentlyKira” is a professional makeup artist. Her clients include Jessica Alba, Bebe Rexha, Camilla Alves, Pom Klementieff, Jamie Chung, and Lea Michele, among others. With the photo below, the freshly bobbed Lauren Cohan thanks Audi for the ride.

Just this summer Lauren rocked long locks!

Get ready to see more of Lauren: She is the voice of Julia Pennyworth (the daughter of Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth) in the new DC animated movie Catwoman: Hunted with Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty) as Catwoman and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Batwoman. Catwman: Hunted will be released on February 8, 2022. See trailer below.

Lauren is also filming the upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods with Jessica Henwick and Jamie Chung. P.S. Season 11 of The Walking Dead resumes on February 20, 2022.