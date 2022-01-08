‘Labor, Lies and Murder’ Star Stuns In Gorgeous Bikini Pics, “Pure Perfection”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Labor, Lies and Murder (originally titled Deadly Doula) is pregnant Hailey (Brooke Burfitt). After hiring an alleged certificated midwife for her home birth, Hailey learns some upsetting news about her doula Bea (Poppy George) from another expecting mother, Jade (Lauren Buglioli). Jade tells Hailey she’s brave because she is Bea’s first client. The plot continues to twist.

When not on a movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Brooke Burfitt enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below. As one fan replied (to the photo above): “Your pose is pure perfection in this photo.”

Brooke is a mom in real life, too!

Labor, Lies and Murder premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, January 8 at 8 pm.