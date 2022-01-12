Kim Kardashian Wants Peace, Flashes Sign, Khloe Says “Best In Town”

Kim Kardashian and some other famous folks might be caught up in a bit of legal business over some Crypto promo, sure, but legal matters are just a plain fact of life that comes along with major fame. And besides, Kim just passed part of the California Bar Exam herself, so what, her worry? She sure doesn’t look worried. And she’s still able to send out messages that are all in the eye of the beholder. Interpret KKW how you wish, she seems to say, and it works for her!

Is she saying kiss off, here? Or is she saying she loves you? One thing that’s not in dispute is the peace sign Kim’s giving in the selfies below. As Khloe Kardashian writes in the comments: “best peace sign holder in town.”

Anyway, if you believe all publicity is good publicity, then Kim Kardashian is having a great week. Her name is still the example, with Taylor Swift, of how to compare trending celebs in Google searches — though not quite as fervently searched on as it was when she broke the internet back in the day.

That said, if you have to fight for peace, the black-clad KKW below looks ready for action and that face says “try me” right? Amy Schumer says “Yup.”