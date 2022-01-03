‘Kenan’ Season 2: More in a Lifetime of Laughs Starts With a Dating App

Kenan Thompson belongs on TV, and TV fortunately knows it. Because you’re not alone if you can’t remember when Kenan wasn’t on TV. One of the comments in the video below says “wow, he never ages.” And that’s true enough, by the looks of him, and even more remarkable when you consider just how long Kenan has been at making people laugh and smile. About as long, evidently, as he’s known the location of the fountain of youth. (Maybe laughter is the ultimate anti-aging potion!)

Now as Kenan starts its second season on NBC, the veteran star tells co-star Chris Redd that the best part of season two will be traveling down the different little “lanes” of the characters that were so well established during the first hilarious season. And people are so ready for it, as ever.

“Thank you for making me laugh a good majority of my life!!!!! From Nick to now!!! Keep it up pls!!!!” writes one fan in a heartfelt response to the man who was ALL THAT and then “live from New York” on Saturday Night.

Below is an intimate look at what Kenan reveals to Chris Redd about what’s coming up on Kenan, and it’s just what you’d expect! The first episode in Season Two is called “Dating App,” and let’s just say maybe Kenan isn’t ready. But his fans are! Kenan airs on NBC Mondays (8-8:30 and 8:30-9 p.m. ET), Season Premiere: Jan. 3.