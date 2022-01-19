Kacey Musgraves Kicks Off Star-Crossed Tour, “Come See Tragedy Unfold” She Says

It might not be an invitation most people could make sound enticing. But then the hugely popular singer Kacey Musgraves is very much not most people. So when Kacey says, “Come see tragedy unfold,” fans are there for it. Especially since Kacey does promise that it’ll “unfold in a gorgeous way.” Trust that. If Kacey’s Star-Crossed album is a story of divorce and heartbreak, it’s also not a story of destruction and despair.

She says the big theme of this tour is “moving onward,” like the lyrics attest. And there’s nothing like moving on by actually moving on — that is, playing 15 concert dates in a month’s span. Kacey kicks off the Star-Crossed Tour in Minneapolis on Jan 19. It’s the spot where she broke big opening for Harry Styles back in the day.

Now might be a good time to issue a kind of public service announcement. Below is a picture of Kacey after all the troubles she’s gone through. Umm, just remember that next time you’re going through something — maybe the other side of your troubles will turn out like this!

Now the big question is will Falcon, the amazing horse below, join Kacey on stage? The 15 shows are in 15 cities — and perhaps the most interesting one will be in Dallas. Why? Not because it’s the best bet for Falcon, but because that’s on Valentine’s Day.

No matter: you can bet there will be plenty of couples who will celebrate their love listening to the “tragedy unfold.” You know who will hit the LA show? The actor Leslie Jordan! So comments the star himself: “Yes. February 20 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”