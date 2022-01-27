Johnny Knoxville Cattle Prods Zayn, Brags Domination of WWE Superstars, “You’re A Maniac”

Jackass genius Johnny Knoxville does things and people respond. Pretty much everything Knoxville does — and has done for the last quarter century — deserves exactly the response he got this week from Sky Ferreira. Sky writes: “LOL. I love you. You’re a maniac.” Yup, there is the review of a lifetime, and nobody is likely to say anything more apt.

It’s the boasting, bragging and perfect delivery that make Knoxville’s act so loveable. And it’s his sheer outsize craziness that makes the act so crazy! Here’s his brag, and humblebrag it ain’t:

“I will be flying a lot of the @wwe “superstars” over the top rope in the Royal Rumble this Saturday night in St. Louis. As a matter of fact they are going to have to either raise the top rope higher or the @wwe “superstars” are going to have to put on some muscle weight because otherwise it’s going to be a slaughter!! Sincerely, Johnny Knoxville World Champion.”

And it takes nerve, even for Knoxville, because let’s face it, you know, Sami Zayn…

Sami says Johnny’s the fake. “Johnny Knoxville is circulating this image, a fake, on the internet. I’ve reported it several times and yet it remains up.”