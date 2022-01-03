Janet Jackson Documentary Giving Goosebumps, “Crying and Sliding Down the Wall”

Former child actress turned mega star singer/songwriter/dancer Janet Jackson is the subject of a new documentary on Lifetime. The two-night event has been in the works for five years. Ms. Jackson, who has been very private about her personal life, released the trailer below, which features famous friends including Missy Elliot, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Regina King, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Paula Abdul and ex Jermaine Dupri, among many others. When asked why she wanted to film the documentary, Janet says “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

Ms. Jackson’s fans are going wild over the trailer. More than one replied: “Chills” and “goosebumps.” One fan admitted to be “crying and sliding down the wall.”

Janet is featured on a double-sided billboard on the famous Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood to promote the big TV event.

The Janet Jackson documentary will premiere on Lifetime and A&E on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8 pm.