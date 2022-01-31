Halsey Poses in Polaroid-style Pics, Transforms Manic Into Love & Power, “Beautiful Inside and Out”

Halsey quit Manic and returns to Love and Power — now that is a positive transition! The glamorous singer was in the midst of her Manic Tour when the pandemic stopped the music. But now suddenly to her fans’ delight, Halsey is taking the stage again — all in the fresh air (all events at outdoor spaces).

And the new tour isn’t the same old Manic. Nope, it’s called the Love and Power Tour — and you know why. (She can have them both, right?) Now if that’s the kind of change a lockdown produces, a bold move toward love and power, we’ll go ahead and start seeing the silver lining then.

Before announcing the rocking outdoor shows, Halsey gave the world some cool, candid, retro-feeling Polaroid style pics that seem to capture the transition. If there are more attitudinal power poses out there, it’s hard to think of them. As one comment has it: “Beautiful inside and out.”

The Love and Power Tour begins May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Halsey writes: “it’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this friday.”

There will be some singing and playing, as it goes, and probably some stunning costumes…