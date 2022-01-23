Haley Joel Osment Flaunts Crisp Golf Swing, “Been Hitting the Gym”

Actor Haley Joel Osment joins chef Curtis Stone and actress Tatyana Ali on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. When not on TV or on a movie set, Haley spends a lot of time on the golf course. Swipe photo below and check out his awesome swing! As one fan replied: “That swing is crisp!”

Other fans noted how fit Haley is looking. One replied: “Been hitting the gym. Right on,” while another wrote: “Looking fit!”

Fun fact: Haley was a member of Team USA on 2005 The All-Star Cup. It was a televised celebrity gold match set-up similar to the Ryder Cup: one team of American competed against a team of Europeans. Haley’s team included Rob Lowe and Michael Douglas (among others) while the Europeans included Catherine Zeta-Jones and Damian Lewis (among others).

Haley’s sister Emily Osment plays too!

Haley reunited with Michael Douglas on his series The Kominsky Method, see below.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.