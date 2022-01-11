Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Get Schooled by Adorable Teacher, “You Coming Back, Daddy?’

“A bird, a coconut and a monster,” is young Kaavia’s first idea for a school lesson, teaching famous Mom and Dad about some things they may not know so much about. But later this most adorable of teachers changes her mind, and ropes Dwyane Wade into promising to come back to school by revealing what the real lesson of the day is. Yup, they’re going to learn about K-A-A-V-I-A. That’ll keep their interest, as the young lady seems to know.

DWade gets excused to go to the bathroom, which is alright with the teacher. But she lets him know his responsibility with “you come back to school please.” Who could resist? She’s confident.

As she tells Gabrielle Union, who plays teacher’s pet and teacher’s assistant too, it seems, “they’re coming back.” Then she turns it onto to Dad with a very direct question, asked in the cutest of voices: Are you coming back, Daddy? Well you know the answer. Who wouldn’t want to go to this school?

Kaavia, for the record, can play both student and teacher, as seen above. Gabrielle Union, the dynamic star of the much-missed LA’s Finest is always up to new career moves. One of her two books is below…