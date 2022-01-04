Eva Longoria Loves This “Vixen” Blue Bra and Leggings Set — And It’s On Sale

In the video below, the gorgeous and talented actress/producer/director Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) does her first leg lifts of the year at her home gym. Not only are her fans going wild for the impressive reps but they also love what she’s wearing.

That “Hudson Blue” sports bra with the thick double straps crisscrossed in the back is called “Vixen” and is on sale for $20. The matching leggings are called “Essence” and are sale for $35. Both pieces are by LA fashion label Noli. Eva says: “love this set. One of my favs!” P.S. She’s wearing New Balance cross-trainers, too.

As seen in the bikini photos above and below, all that hard work in the gym pays off!

Get ready to see more of Eva: She’s set to star in the upcoming comedy Unplugged with Matt Walsh, Lea Thompson, Keith David and Nicole Byer, among others. Eva plays a woman who goes on a “digital detox”, an off-the-grid romantic getaway in a remote mountain town with her husband (Walsh).