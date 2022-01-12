Eva Longoria Joins Natalie Portman in World’s Most Beautiful Book Club, “All About Love”

Dynamic multi-talented actress Natalie Portman isn’t just a pretty face, of course. (Though if she had to be just that, you know, her face would be a pretty good choice!) No, Natalie does lots besides act, and one of her favorite — and mission critical — activities is reading.

It’s so important to her that she shares her choices and runs Natalie’s Book Club — and you’d have a hard time arguing with her literary choices. Also there’s a wonderful rumor that she greets fellow book club members at the door dressed like this!

Anyway, recent work under the Portman lens includes some amazing titles like Deborah Levy‘s The Cost of Living and Sigrid Nunez‘s What Are You Going Through, not to mention a collection of poems (Summer Snow) by Robert Haas.

But in honor of the passing of the late great bell hooks, Natalie’s Book Club is reading All About Love this January, a book Portman says “explores the divisions that cause suffering, the ways in which we can heal a polarized society.” Here’s to the healing. And you know who else is up for it?

How about Eva Longoria, who responded to Natalie’s post with the simple declaration: “Oooo I’m in!” It’s a response that by most measures means that @natsbookclub is now the most beautiful book club in the world. This must be what Eva looks like, contemplating bell hooks!

Not that this surface beauty matters, but these two powerful women are smart celebs who know that sometimes you arrive inside beauty’s Trojan Horse, yes, and then you break out the books!