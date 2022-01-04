Elizabeth Gillies Fights Dirty as Catwoman In DC Movie, “This Kitten’s Always Ready For Action”

When not playing Fallon Carrington on the CW series Dynasty, the gorgeous and talented actress Elizabeth “Liz” Gillies is working on other projects including the new DC animated movie Catwoman: Hunted. She stars as the famous jewel thief. Fellow actress Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) voices Batwoman, and The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan voices the character Julia Pennyworth, daughter of Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth.

In the trailer above, watch and listen to Stephanie deliver the line “Ready for action?” and Liz deliver the reply “This kitten’s always ready for action.” And while wielding a katana, Catwoman/Liz warns her opponent: “Don’t make me fight dirty!” Great voice-over casting at Warner Brothers!

Catwman: Hunted will be released on February 8, 2022.