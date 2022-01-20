Dolly Parton’s Birthday Party On Social Media — Maren Morris and the Best Photos from Country Music Stars

It wasn’t Dolly Parton’s official birthday party, but never have we lived more online than we do now, so what goes down on social media is practically IRL. Hey, so many of the parties are virtual these days. So when the stars started coming out online to wish the great Ms. Parton the happiest of birthdays, there seemed to be more of them than there are in the sky above Montana at night.

Montana is known, of course, as Big Sky Country, while Dolly’s online party was more like just Big Country. Really big, if you count the stars. Here are some of the best Dolly Parton birthday wishes from the biggest names in country, starting with Maren Morris, who writes “Thank you for forever pulling me into your unbroken circle.” She’s an eagle when she flies.

Margo Price maybe gets credit for picking the best photo with which to celebrate Queen Dolly — the charisma just radiates from this one, even if it’s black and white.

Superstar Tanya Tucker, who evidently sleeps beneath a Dolly Parton portrait, get the description award for her concise way of saying what Dolly means to people: “Thank you for being in our world. Without you it wouldn’t be right.”

The great multi-talented musician Jason Isbell brings the family to the party. And why not? It’s a celebration of a woman who owns an amusement park!

And let’s not forget Tim McGraw, who delivers some laugh-riot video of Doll being Dolly in the most legendary way.

How old is Dolly Parton on this birthday? We’re not saying. Besides why attach a number to somebody who’s clearly timeless? Now, Jolene, that’s another story: she is getting old.