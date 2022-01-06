‘Deadly Dance Competition’ Lifetime Movie Star “Reagan” Is Celebrity Dancer IRL

The protagonist of the movie Deadly Dance Competition (originally titled Dancer in Danger) is high school student Reagan (Brooke Maroon). While filming her submission for an online dance competition, Reagan goes missing. Her mom Beth (Natasha Wilson) suspects Reagan’s dance rival Samantha (Rachel Turner) has something to do with Reagan’s disappearance. Especially after Samantha warned Reagan not to “get in her way” of winning the competition which Samantha thinks she deserves and will lead her to a fulfilling career on Broadway.

When not on a movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Brooke Maroon (Reagan) is often dancing, as seen in the videos above and below. Brooke choreographed the Dylan Conrique music video below. (That’s Reagan is in the mustard colored ensemble, too!). Dylan is an actress too — she plays Tamara on The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and actress/dancer Jenna Dewan!

Brooke also teaches! As seen in the photo below.

Deadly Dance Competition premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, January 6, 2022.