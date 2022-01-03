Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Ciara Struts In Sheer Corset Bodysuit, “No Other Way To Walk With Them Legs”

by in Culture | January 3, 2022

Ciara

Ciara, (cropped) photo: © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.comToglenn, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When not rooting for her NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson, mega star singer/dancer/actress Ciara often models. The gorgeous and talented entertainer rung in the New Year with the stunning photos below, which she captioned: “Walking Into 2022 with Relentless Energy. “

In the video below, Ciara is strutting her stuff in a sheer, custom made Dolce & Gabanna corset bodysuit below. The ensemble comes with a matching mini skirt, pants and suit jacket. As one fan replied: “No other way to walk with them legs.

NFL Seattle Seahawks fans hope to see more of Ciara and Russell in 2022!

Simple Share Buttons