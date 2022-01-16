Chris Stapleton’s Wife Sings Backup on Carrie Underwood’s “Most Performed Song of the Year”

60 Minutes is shining a light on country music star, singer/songwriter/musician Chris Stapleton. And you can’t shine a light on Chris and his career without seeing his wife Morgane (née Hayes) Stapleton. See clip below.

Before Morgane married Chris in 2007, she was already well established in Nashville as a singer and songwriter. Morgane has written songs and appeared as a background vocalists on records by Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler, LeAnn Rimes, and Lee Ann Womack, among others.

Morgane’s first big hit as a songwriter was the 2006 song “Don’t Forget to Remember Me,” which she co-wrote with Kelley Lovelace and Ashley Gorley for Carrie Underwood. The song about a young woman leaving home to start her adult life and a mother telling her not to forget her, is on Carrie’s debut album Some Hearts.

Fun facts: that’s Carrie’s real life mom in the “Don’t Forget to Remember Me” music video (above)! And Morgane is now the mother of five kids with Chris!

At the 2007 ASCAP Country Music Awards, “Don’t Forget to Remember Me” won Most Performed Song of the Year. Carrie won “Best New Artist” at the 2007 Grammy Awards and Some Hearts won Album of the Year at the 2007 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs).

Above is rising star country singer Charly Renolds covering the song from her home in Nashville, 13 years later!