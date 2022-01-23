Chef Curtis Stone on Celeb Wheel of Fortune Married to Gorgeous American Actress

On Season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Michelin starred chef Curtis Stone, actor Haley Joel Osment and actress Tatyana Ali are all smiles as they play for their favorite charities on the popular TV game show.

When contestants are introduced on the show, they usually talk about their “amazing” spouses” and children but on this episode, Pat Sajak encourages the Australian chef Curtis to talk about his restaurants in Los Angeles — Gwen in Hollywood and Maude (named after his grandmother who taught him how to cook) in Beverly Hills.

When not on TV or in the kitchen, Curtis spends time with his gorgeous and talented wife, American actress Lindsay Price. and their two sons.

Lindsay is known for her roles on Splitting Up Together (Camille), Eastwick (Joanna), Lipstick Jungle (Victory), Beverly Hills, 90210 (Janet), The Bold and the Beautiful (Michael Lai), and All My Children (An Li Chen Bodine), among others.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.