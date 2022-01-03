Brie Larson Stuns In Curve-Hugging Corset, “Feels Like A Second Skin”

When not on a big Hollywood movie set, actress Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room) often models. As seen in the first photo below, Brie rocks a corset-style cami with corded straps, a curved hem and structured paneling on the bodice. That Contour Corset top is by LA streetwear designer Joah Brown. It’s available in sueded onyx and sueded yuma (Brie is wearing the latter).

The label says the top is made of “body contouring fabric that feels like a second skin” and it “hugs curves for a sleek and sculpted look.”

That sandstone corset color suits Brie as seen in the photos above and below.

Get ready to see more of Brie: before The Marvels is released on February 17, 2023, she will star in the series Lessons in Chemistry, in which she plays an aspiring scientist who — in the early 1960s — herself pregnant and is fired from her job.