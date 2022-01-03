Bob Saget & Bob Seger Are Rich, Cool and Talented, But Stop It, AutoCorrect

Autocorrect keeps supplying ‘Bob Seger’ when I mean ‘Bob Saget‘ — until I get past the S anyway — and sometimes the other way around too! Should these two men be conflated, by any standard beyond their alphabetical kinship, I wondered? Well, there’s the fairly exclusive rich and famous successful entertainer grouping, and the cool friends stuff, and the cash.

Yup, in addition to sharing 6 out of the 8 letters of their names, both well-regarded professional entertainers spend a lot of time on stage, have released albums, and are worth double-digit millions. Others have mixed them up too, as you can see in the few seconds above…

Here are a few things that set them apart:

Stand-up comedian and Full House actor Bob Saget is 65, married to a gorgeous blonde, is good friends with singer John Mayer, and has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. The 6’3″ host of the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You is reportedly worth $50 million.

Get ready to see more of Saget: he stars in the upcoming comedy film Blue Iguana, shot in the Cayman Islands. (Iggy Pop is in it, too.)

Singer, songwriter, musician Bob Seger is 76, has released 18 studio albums including Night Moves, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. He’s won a Grammy Award (“Against the Wind”) and was nominated for an Oscar for his song “Shakedown” which was featured in the 1988 Eddie Murphy movie Beverly Hills Cop II. He is reportedly worth $60 million.

The now white-haired raspy voiced singer has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time. People like Bruce Springsteen and Alice Cooper come to his concerts.

Which Bob is cooler? It’s really hard to say. Although, I don’t think Saget has been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone. Not yet.