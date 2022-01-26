Awkwafina Stuns Smiling, Gorgeous in Photographer/DJ Myles Hendrik Collection, “Gucci Soiree”

Sorry you’ll have to — not sorry! — swipe past the likes of Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto, and Hailey Bieber before you get to Awkwafina at photo #8. But that smile and the lovely candidness of the shot make it very worthwhile, and even more enticing than the rest. Or maybe it’s just a case of mood — maybe on a different day you’d choose to look at Phoebe Bridgers, also captured looking happy and radiant here in this series

Photographer and DJ Myles Hendrik has the eye, the access, and the energy — and his shots are always telling the story of young Hollywood. Here Hendrik is taking in the LACMA Gucci soiree, as his own caption says.

Now sometimes Hendrik is down at Sunset Sound, doing Miley, you know. Even if Gucci is def there too.

The images are all memorable and sticky. Go ahead, try and forget one. Not so easy. That’s the art.

As for why Awkwafina looks so happy, besides that she’s just kind of exploding with talent? The Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell star had a banner 2021, voicing Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon and entering the Marvel Universe in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. 2022 promises us Awkwafina’s voice again, this time in the DreamWorks film The Bad Guys.

And while it’s clear Hendrik has crazy skillz, sometimes a photo of Awkwafina works out pretty well whoever’s behind the lens…