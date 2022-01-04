Ariel Winter Stuns In Tiny Cut-Out Thigh High Mini Dress, “Smoking Hot!”

The gorgeous and talented actress Ariel Winter is best known for her role as Alex Dunphy on the super popular ABC series Modern Family with Sarah Hyland as big sister Hayley. Since the finale of Modern Family in 2020, the 23-year-old Ariel has been spending time with her boyfriend, fellow former child star Luke Benward (How to Eat Fried Worms, We Were Soldiers).

When Ariel shared the stunning photo above, of her rocking a tiny cut-out, thigh-high mini dress with gladiator stilettos and ringing in the new year with her beau, she wrote: “Even if 2022 is poo, I’ll still love you.”

Last January, Luke shared the sweet photos below. He wrote: A birthday picnic for my bunny:))))).”

This year is already looking up for the Hollywood power couple. Luke’s directorial debut, the live action short film BOYS, has qualified to be considered for a 2022 Academy Award. Ariel is one of the producers of the film. Check out the trailer below.