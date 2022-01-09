9-1-1 Lone Star’s Sierra McClain Admits Grace Ryder’s Crush, “If You Can Get Through Jud”

Grace Ryder is the glue that holds Fox’s great drama 9-1-1 Lone Star together, and she is in a lot of trouble in the great ice storm this week. Well, everybody is, but Grace is in trouble for two, as breathlessly fans know.

Yet the lovely Sierra McClain, who brings Grace to life each week, couldn’t look less troubled on social media these days. In fact she looks downright joyful and luminous. See below as she speaks for Grace, responding to a fan with a crush that she’s “sure Grace has a crush on you too!” What charm, right?

Sierra knows what fans want! And fans are here for it too. As one writes in the comments, “Finally getting the Sierra content we deserve.” And she even encourages one fan to try his luck making Grace his wife, warning of course that the prospective spouse will have to “get through Jud.“

Now going back to the drama, it’s hard to remember when a tire unable to get traction on ice made hearts stop quite like the tire in the video below. What will Grace do?!! With her water broken and no way to move? Yes, we said great drama…

The “Shock & Thaw” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airs Monday, Jan. 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.