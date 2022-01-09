9-1-1: Lone Star’s Gina Torres Stuns In Plunging White Hot Dress, “I Feel Sexy As Hell”

On the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode “Thin Ice,” while an unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Texas, first responders Tommy (Gina Torres), T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Gillian race to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond.

When not filming 9-1-1: Lone Star, the gorgeous and talented 52-year-old actress Gina Torres often models. In fact, she was just named New Beauty magazine’s cover girl (January 2022), as seen in the stunning navel-plunging dresses above and below. The white hot sleeveless dress on the cover is by designer Monique Lhuillier.

While interviewed for New Beauty, Gina said: “I feel sexy as hell sometimes, and I feel tired as hell sometimes—because I’ve earned that, too. There are so many great things that aging brings, including wisdom and a better sense of humor about yourself. Most of all, I love the joy of not sweating the small stuff. I think that’s the gift.” Check out Gina’s photo shoot video below.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX.