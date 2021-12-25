‘Writing Around the Christmas Tree’ Star Stuns In Bikini Pics — WOW!

In the new Lifetime holiday movie Writing Around the Christmas Tree, romance novelist Mikaela Leighton (Krystal Joy Brown) decides to revive her late mother’s writing retreat at her father’s (James Black) lodge house on the lake. One of the guests on the retreat is handsome writer Levi (Curtis Hamilton) who, after falling for Mikaela, offers to edit her new book… which means spending a lot of time together! Watch trailer below.

When not on a movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Krystal Joy Brown (The Equalizer) enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos below.

As one fan replied: “Wow!“

Krystal is also known for starring on Broadway as Eliza Hamilton in the Pulitzer-prize and 12 TONY Award-winning Broadway mega-hit musical, Hamilton.

Writing Around the Christmas Tree premieres on Lifetime on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 at 8 pm.