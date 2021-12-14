Why DC Comics Fans Are Watching ‘Grand Crew’ NBC Friends Sitcom

The new NBC TV series Grand Crew is about a group of six friends, young professionals in Los Angeles who “unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.” In the pilot the hopeless romantic of the crew, Noah (Echo Kellum), announces his plan to ask Alicia to marry him, while real estate broker Nicky (Nicole Byer) has a mystery to uncover about her date Davis (LaMonica Garrett). Watch hilarious trailer below.

Two Grand Crew actors — Echo Kellum and LaMonica Garrett (Davis) — both appeared on the CW series Arrow, based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow. Echo plays Curtis Holt aka Mr. Terrific (see photos below), and LaMonica plays Mar Novu aka The Monitor aka Anti-Monitor (see below).

Grand Crew premieres on Tuesday, December 14 at 8 pm on NBC. The first episode ‘Wine & Serendipity’ will air at 8:30 pm, right before The Voice Live Finale at 9 pm.

Grand Crew will return on NBC on January 4, 2022, in its regular time slot, 8:30 pm on Tuesdays.[7]