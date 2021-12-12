Who Is Tim Bradford’s Gorgeous Sister Genny on ‘The Rookie’? Hint: ‘Gotham’ Reunion

In the Season 4 episode of The Rookie, “Breakdown,” desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah (Brandon Jay McLaren), Wesley (Sean Ashmore) tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him. Meanwhile, Officer Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and his sister, Genny, learn an unsettling truth about their father (James Remar).

Genny Bradford is portrayed by Peyton List, who’s known for her roles on Charmed (Nadia), Star Trek: Picard (Lt. Rizzo), Gotham (Ivy Pepper), The Tomorrow People (Cara), Mad Men (Jane Sterling), 90210 (Lindsey Beckwith), and the daytime soap opera As the World Turns (Lucy Montgomery), among others.

Fun fact: James Remar — who plays Genny’s father — played Frank Gordon on the Fox series Gotham, on which Peyton played Ivy Pepper!

Get ready to see more of Peyton: she will appear next on the big screen in the movie Spinning Gold, a biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records.

The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Supermarket Sweep at 9 pm and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 8 pm.