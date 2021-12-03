Who Is Tan’s Girlfriend Bonnie on ‘S.W.A.T.’? Gorgeous Star Stuns In Bikini Pics

In the S.W.A.T. episode “Keep the Faith,” when Hondo (Shemar Moore) returns as leader, the team is soon pulled into a dangerous case involving a large stockpile of cash and the Russian mob. Meanwhile, Victor Tan (David Lim) senses things are a little off with his girlfriend Bonnie (Karissa Lee Staples),

Karissa is also known for her roles on The CW’s Walker (Twyla Jean), The Lottery (Perry), Necessary Roughness (Paloma), and What’s Up Warthogs! (Victoria), among others. When not on a TV set, the gorgeous and talented actress enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the stunning bikini pics above and below.

She captioned the photo below: “The best view comes after the hardest climb.”

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum, PI at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.