Who Is Supermodel Leyla in ‘Christmas by Chance’ Lifetime Movie? NFL Star’s Girlfriend

In the Lifetime movie Christmas by Chance, hopeless romantic gift store owner Chance (Winny Clarke) is hired by a wealthy entrepreneur (Jacob Blair) to help him propose to his supermodel girlfriend Leyla (Celeste Desjardins). In the process, Leyla falls out of love with her boyfriend, who is already falling in love with Chance. See trailer below.

In real life, the gorgeous and talented actress/model Celeste is in a relationship with NFL All-Star ice hockey professional Leon Draisaitl. The German-born professional athlete plays with the Edmonton Oilers.

Christmas by Chance premieres on Lifetime on Thursday, December 16 at 8 pm.