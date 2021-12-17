Who Is ‘Sugar Plum Twist’ Dancer Viviana In Hallmark Movie? A Real Ballerina?

In the new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie Sugar Plum Twist, when New York City professional ballerina Natalia (Jamie Gray Hyder) doesn’t get the leading role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, she returns home to choreograph a local production of the Christmas classic.

While working with ballet student Vivíana Serrano (Laura Rosguer), who has a flare for Latin dance, Natatlia makes a bold move to incorporate a “Latin twist” to the The Nutcracker. Watch trailer above.

Laura Rosguer is a professional dancer but not a professional ballerina. The gorgeous and talented actress is known for her roles Sangre de mi tierra (Laura) and the dramatic musical series Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Maria), among others. Swipe below to see Laura’s hip hop moves.

She’s also a singer!

Sugar Plum Twist premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, December 17 at 8 pm.