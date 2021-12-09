Who Is Richard Wheatley’s Gorgeous Ex-Wife Angela on ‘Law & Order: SVU’?

In the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime cross-over episode ‘People vs. Richard Wheatley,’ while ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) tries crime boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) for the murder of Kathy Stabler, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) finds herself at odds with a friend when Counselor Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) agrees to take the case. Wheatley’s ex-wife, Angela Wheatley, takes the stand.

Angela Wheatley is portrayed by Tamara Taylor. Tamara is also known for her roles on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Sibyl), Bones (Camille Saroyan), and Party of Five (Grace Wilcox), among others.

Get ready to see more of Tamara: she will appear next on the big screen in the film Marzipan. It’s about “a washed-up alcohol intelligence officer” (Tamara) who’s given the chance for one last mission, and recruits “an asset connected to the Saudi Royal Family.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after The Blacklist at 8 pm and right before Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm.