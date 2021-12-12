Who Is Nicole In ‘Blending Christmas’ Haylie Duff Lifetime Movie?

Haylie Duff stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie Blending Christmas with several TV veteran actors including Greg Evigan (BJ and the Bear, My Two Dads) who plays the father of Haylie’s character, and Telma Hopkins who plays Nicole at the resort.

Telma is best known for her TV roles on Gimme a Break! (Addy) with the late great Nell Carter and current Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik; Bosom Buddies (Isabella) with Tom Hanks, Half & Half (Phyllis), and Family Matters (Rachel Crawford), among many others.

And on top of her acting career, Telma was part of the singing trio: Tony Orlando and Dawn of “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Around that Old Oak Tree” fame!

Get ready to see more Telma: she will appear next on the big screen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves – which is being released on December 22, 2021.

Blending Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, December 10 at 8 pm.