Who Is Mom In ‘Blending Christmas’ Haylie Duff Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Blending Christmas is Emma (Haylie Duff). When she reveals that the resort in Arizona where she used to spend Christmas with her family is being sold, her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) plans to propose to Emma at the resort before its redeveloped, and in front of their families.

The mom character Michelle is portrayed by veteran TV star Beth Broderick. Beth is best known for her TV roles as Zelda Spellman aka Jezebelda o the TV series Sabrina the Teenage Witch with Melissa Joan Hart and Caroline Rhea (see clip below), and as Diane Janssen on Lost.

More recently, Beth played Annie B on Sharp Objects and Judge Sharon Houghton on Bosch.

Get ready to see more of Beth: she’s filling the new TV crime series Love and Death with Elizabeth Olsen. See sneak peek photos above.

Blending Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, December 12 at 8 pm.