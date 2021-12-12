Who Is Haylie Duff’s Dad In ‘Blending Christmas’ Lifetime Movie?

There are lots of veteran TV stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie Blending Christmas. Haylie Duff stars as Emma, a young woman who is surprised with a trip to a resort where she used to spend all her Christmases with her family. Her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) plans to propose to Emma there, and in front of their families.

Mom Michelle is portrayed by Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and her father is portrayed by Greg Evigan.

Greg is best known for his roles in the 1980s sitcom BJ and the Bear (BJ McKay), My Two Dads (Joey Harris) with Paul Reiser, and Melrose Place (Dr. Dan Hathaway), among many others.

Blending Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, December 10 at 8 pm.