Who Is Erin’s Law School Friend Lisa Farragaut on ‘Blue Bloods’?

In the Blue Bloods episode ‘Reality Check,’ while Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) partners with Anthony (Steven Schirripa) to solve a double homicide involving Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey (Anthony DeSando), big sister Erin (Bridget Moynahan) allows her law school friend, Lisa Farragaut, to dig into her personal life to prepare for a potential run for district attorney.

Lisa is portrayed by Broadway star and opera singer, Kelli O’Hara. In the video below is Kelli performing “If I Loved You” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel on the 2020 A Capitol Fourth.

Kelli is a seven-time Tony Award nominee and winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Anna in The King and I revival at Lincoln Center (below). She made her debut at The Metropolitan Opera in 2014 in The Merry Widow.

Get ready to see more of Kelli: she plays Aurora Fane in the upcoming historical drama series The Gilded Age created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) for HBO, which is scheduled for a January 24, 2022 premiere. Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, and Morgan Spector star. See trailer below.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum PI at 9 pm, and S.W.A.T. at 8 pm.