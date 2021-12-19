Who Is Alma’s Father In ‘Under the Christmas Tree’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Under the Christmas Tree is Alma Beltran (Elise Bauman). When someone from the governor’s office finds the ideal tree for the governor’s residence (they’re in Maine) in the backyard of the Beltran’s home, Alma is reticent at first. “I grew up with that tree,” she tells her parents. But when Alma meets the representative from the governor’s office, Charlie Freemont (Tattiawna Jones), she melts. And yes, sparks fly between the two women.

The character of Alma’s father is portrayed by Enrico Colantoni. He’s best known for his roles on Westworld (Whitman), Veronica Mars (Keith Mars), Person of Interest (Carl Elias), Just Shoot Me! (photographer Elliot DiMauro), and in films including A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Bill Isler), House of Versace (Gianni Versace), Contagion (Dennis French), and Galaxy Quest (Mathesar), among many others.

Under the Christmas Tree premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, December 19 at 8 pm.