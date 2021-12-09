Who Is ADA Robert Jones on ‘Bull’ Sports Agency Episode ‘Snowed In’?

On the Bull episode ‘Snowed In,’ Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) needs a Christmas miracle when he takes on a sports agency’s young assistant, Clara Williams (Sinclair Daniel), who has been charged with providing a star client lethal drugs. The ADA on the case is Robert Jones, who’s portrayed by Erich Bergen, really gets under the skin of Chuck Palmer (Christopher Jackson). Chuck is trying to put blame on Clara’s boss, sports agent Lance Thomas (Ariel Shafir).

Erich Bergen is best known for his TV role as the Secretary of State’s assistant Blake Moran on Madam Secretary with Tea Leoni, his film role as Bob Gaudio in the biographical musical drama film Jersey Boys directed by Clint Eastwood, and his stage role as Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway production of Waitress (see below).

Bull airs Thursdays at 10 pm on CBS.