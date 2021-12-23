Where Was ‘Rebuilding a Dream Christmas’ Lifetime Movie Filmed? Weston Town Is Real!

The protagonist of the Lifetime holiday movie Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (aka My Christmas Wish, Christmas Comes Home) is successful real estate broker Abbey (Meggan Kaiser). She returns to her hometown to check out the old Victorian home she has inherited from her grandmother. There, she decides to fix the house before selling it. She hires handsome single dad Josh (Zane Stephens) to help with the repairs. And yes, sparks fly between the two.

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas was filmed in the small town of Weston, Missouri (population: 1,728 — see Main Street photo below). The young actor who plays Josh’s son shared the photo below and thanked the owners of Weston Coffee Roastery who “really hosted us well with unique hospitality!”

How the real residents of Weston celebrate Christmas…

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Thursday, December 23 at 8 pm.