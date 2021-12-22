Where Was ‘It Takes a Christmas Village’ Lifetime Movie Filmed? In Vermont?

The protagonist of the Lifetime holiday movie It Takes a Christmas Village is small town mayor Alex Foster (Brooke Nevin) who is desperate to stimulate the struggling local economy. Watch trailer below.

To boost sales for Main Street, Alex gets the idea (from her father) to host a Christmas market in her town of Hawkins Bay. While looking for the perfect venue, she meets the town recluse Darcy Hawkins (Corey Sevier, who also directs the film!) at his family’s ancestral mill. While trying to persuade him to host the market, they fall in love with each other. Check out the behind-the-scenes photos below.

Hawkins Bay is a real bay in Vermont near Garnier Island, but It Takes a Christmas Village was filmed in the city of Cambridge in Ontario, Canada, which is located at the confluence of the Grand and Speed rivers.

It Takes a Christmas Village premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday, December 22 at 8 pm.